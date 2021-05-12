Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

