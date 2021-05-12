renBTC Price Hits $52,753.00 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. renBTC has a market cap of $609.74 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $52,753.00 or 1.00167057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00085226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01083654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00072569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.03 or 0.10282016 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,558 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

