Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.