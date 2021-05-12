Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 758.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 188.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 64,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

