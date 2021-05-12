Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane Technologies plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

TT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of TT stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,327,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

