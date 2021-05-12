Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR):

5/6/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

5/4/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. Notably, the company recently reported strong quarterly earnings were owing to higher commodity prices and significant contributions from renewables. On top of that, the energy major’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, representing a hike of 25% from the prior dividend.”

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/22/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. However, the company’s ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since its results for the past few quarters show weakness, particularly, in terms of revenues. Also, the low energy demand environment is concerning for its upstream business. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 127,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,089. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

