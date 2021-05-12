Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 17,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 772,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RFP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.57 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,531 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.