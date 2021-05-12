Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

