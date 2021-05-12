Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,699. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

