Retirement Group LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 5,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,046. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

