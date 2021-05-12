Retirement Group LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded down $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.01 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

