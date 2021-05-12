Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $65.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,242.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,252.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

