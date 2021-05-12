Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

