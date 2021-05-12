Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $32.26. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $610.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

