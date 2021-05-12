Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

