Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

