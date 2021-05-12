Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.74.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

