Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.18. 1,886,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,728,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

