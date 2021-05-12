Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 30,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Coherent were worth $61,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.