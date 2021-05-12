Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 46,503 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 172,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334,116. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.