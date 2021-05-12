Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 280.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $82,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 13,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

