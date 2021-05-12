Robeco Schweiz AG Has $313.08 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 4.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $313,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $8.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,137. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

