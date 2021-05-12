Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 138,411 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $78,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Linde by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,040,000 after acquiring an additional 357,489 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.