Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,879,000.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,159. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

