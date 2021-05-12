Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 17,128 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.71. 82,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

