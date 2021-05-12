Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PSMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 120,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

