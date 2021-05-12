Robert L. Katz Sells 7,117 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBL stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jabil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.