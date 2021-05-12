Robert W. Baird Increases Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $125.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

HRC stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

