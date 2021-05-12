Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Roblox stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 324,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

