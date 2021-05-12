Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 53891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 277.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.