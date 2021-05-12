Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

