Rocket Pool Price Tops $22.93 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $22.93 or 0.00042120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $235.75 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.