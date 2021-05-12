Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $409.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.