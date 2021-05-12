Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Ross Stores stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

