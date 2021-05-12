Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

