Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

