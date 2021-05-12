Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$151.50

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$151.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$102.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

