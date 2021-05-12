Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) to Sector Perform

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

PARXF opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

