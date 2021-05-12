Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 43,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

