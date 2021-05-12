RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 210,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RES opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

