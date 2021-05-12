RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RGLXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RTL Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

