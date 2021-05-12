RTL Group’s (RTL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

