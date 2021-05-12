S.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.45 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 117.3% higher against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $241,715.09 and approximately $3.45 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

