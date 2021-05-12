Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on May 28th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2516 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 91 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,213. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

