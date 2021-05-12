Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

