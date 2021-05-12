SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 26.6% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 138.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.32 million and $971.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.34 or 1.00337146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.84 or 0.01476094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00734631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00393189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00222548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006606 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.