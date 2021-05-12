SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Tops $397.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $292,585.72 and approximately $397.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,758,452 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

