Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 835 ($10.91).

Get Safestore alerts:

SAFE stock opened at GBX 905.50 ($11.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 826.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.40.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.