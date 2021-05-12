SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13-0.05) EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. 1,949,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,583. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

