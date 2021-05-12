salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $215.56 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,205,206. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

